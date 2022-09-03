McEwen praises CHF Cooliser after finishing seventh at Burghley Horse Trials

Tom McEWEN extolled the virtues of horse CHF Cooliser as the pair ended the dressage section of Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in seventh place. The duo scored 25.6 in their dressage test, and the …
