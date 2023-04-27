Shareholders approved the distribution of approx. CHF 10.8 million or CHF 0.54 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Medacta Group SA: Medacta announces the results of today’s Annual General Meeting - April 27, 2023
- USD/CHF finally moved above 50 SMA – is it a reversal? - April 27, 2023
- Harry Belafonte, Former East Elmhurst Local, Mourned By Residents - April 27, 2023