Congestive heart failure occurs when your heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. For Juan Iniguez, congestive heart failure was the difference between life and death. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MedWatch Today: Man Stays Alive with LVAD, While Waiting for Heart Transplant
Congestive heart failure occurs when your heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. For Juan Iniguez, congestive heart failure was the difference between life and death. The …