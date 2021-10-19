Megan Rice, Nun Imprisoned in Her 80s Over Anti-Nuclear Activism, Dies at 91

Megan Rice, a nun and Catholic peace activist who spent two years in federal prison while in her 80s after breaking into a government security complex to protest nuclear weapons, has died.
