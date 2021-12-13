Memo Therapeutics AG, an innovator in the field of antibody discovery and development, announced today the receipt of CHF10.5 million from the Swiss Federal Funding Programme for COVID-19 Medicines to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Memo Therapeutics AG to Receive CHF 10.5 Million from Swiss Federal Funding Programme to Clinically Develop SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Against COVID-19 - December 13, 2021
- Kinarus receives 7 Million CHF Grant from the Swiss Federal Funding Programme for COVID-19 Medicines - December 13, 2021
- Geneuro Receives CHF 6.7 Million (EUR 6.4 Million) in Funding From the Swiss Government for the Development of Temelimab Against Long-COVID - December 13, 2021