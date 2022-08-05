Lucerne, 5 August 2022 Even in a somewhat turbulent environment, Mobimo is able to report a pleasing half-year result. The company’s balanced portfolio and attractive development pipeline mean it is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Mobimo reports a pleasing first half-year - August 5, 2022
- USD/CHF leans bullish towards 0.9600 on upbeat options market signals ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2022
- USD/CHF turns sideways around 0.9550 ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2022