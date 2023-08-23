Piper Sandler downgraded its Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] rating to a Neutral from a an Overweight in a research note published on Tuesday. PT values the company’s stock at a premium of 14.5 to its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Monitoring Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) after recent insider movements - August 23, 2023
- EUR/CHF: Sustained move lower on back of fundamentals and continued tight financial conditions – Danske Bank - August 23, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Stays pressured near 0.8800 within immediate triangle, US PMI eyed - August 23, 2023