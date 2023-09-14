USD/CHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, further growth to the nearest resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Murrey math lines: USD/CHF, XAU/USD - September 14, 2023
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Publication of the half-year report 2023 - September 14, 2023
- USD/CHF struggles to gain ground around 0.8930, focus on Swiss, US data - September 13, 2023