As we can see at the H4 chart, the USD/CHF pair has broken the consolidation channel between the 3/8 and 5/8 levels to the downside and right now is falling towards the support at the 0/8 one (0.9765). In order to reach this level, the price has to break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Murrey Math Lines: USD/CHF, Gold - November 16, 2017
- USD/CHF correction lower over? – Commerzbank - November 16, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/CHF recovers on strong US economic data, good to sell on rallies - November 16, 2017