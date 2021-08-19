Nestlé kept its net income relatively stable and its EPS increased by 3% thanks to a share buyback. Nestlé spent in excess of 3B CHF in buying back stock in H1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Nestlé: A Quality Company, But Quality Has Its Price - August 19, 2021
- Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, Appointed President and CEO of Children’s Health Fund - August 19, 2021
- USD/CHF consolidates gains below 0.9200 ahead of mid-tier US data - August 19, 2021