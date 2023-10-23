Business – Organic growth reached 7.8%, with pricing of 8.4% and real internal growth (RIG) of -0.6%. Growth was broad-based across geographies and categories.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Nestlé reports global results for the first nine months and announces 7.8% organic growth - October 23, 2023
- USD/CHF extends recovery above 0.8930 amid renewed USD demand, geopolitical tension in the Middle East eyed - October 23, 2023
- FIFA Suspends Congo DR Coach For 20 Years Over Sexual Abuse Of Minor Footballer - October 21, 2023