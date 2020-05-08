UBS Group set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other analysts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Suisse Looks to Raise Funding at CHF 275 Million Pre-Money Valuation, Reports Commitments of CHF 20 Million - May 8, 2020
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF extends choppy trade at 21-EMA resistance, Outlook bearish - May 8, 2020
- Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts - May 8, 2020