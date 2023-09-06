New Zealand deposited its instrument of acceptance of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies on 6 September, making it the first country from the Oceania region to do so. Trade and Export Growth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- New Zealand formally accepts Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies - September 6, 2023
- USD/CHF grapples to surpass 0.8900 ahead of US ISM Services PMI releases - September 6, 2023
- USD/CHF looks to approach 0.8900 on firmer US Dollar, focus on US PMI data - September 6, 2023