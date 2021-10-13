No one won the Euromillions lottery last night. The prize of CHF 236m is still there to be taken. The jackpot won’t rise for next week. The extra funds will now flow into the second prize draw – where …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- No Euromillions winner - October 12, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers face rejection around double top near 0.9320 - October 12, 2021
- Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction - October 12, 2021