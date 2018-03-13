They argue that while the swissie has strengthened in trade-weighted terms since December, in real-terms it has continued to decline against the euro. According to their estimates, the CHF is now only 4.4% overvalued against the EUR in PPP (purchasing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Nordea sees risks tilted towards a lower EUR/CHF as SNB approaches - March 13, 2018
- USD/CHF Completes Inverted H&S; Will Buyers Remain in Charge? - March 13, 2018
- USD/CHF in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US CPI - March 13, 2018