Net sales grew +4% (cc 1 , -2% USD) with core operating income growing +8% (cc, 0% USD) IM sales grew +4% (cc, -2% USD) and core operating income +8% (cc, 0% USD), with IM core margin reaching 36.9% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Novartis Continues To Grow With Further Core Margin Expansion And Achieves Important Innovation Milestones - February 1, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears take a breather on the way to 0.9085 - February 1, 2023
- MPC Therapeutics closes CHF 1.5M seed-funding round - February 1, 2023