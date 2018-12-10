Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages have also comm…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 75 by Barclays - December 9, 2018
- USD/CHF: Wave Analysis And Forecast For Dec. 7-14, 2018 - December 7, 2018
- USD/CHF tumbles on softer US jobs and wage data - December 7, 2018