The Novartis (NYSE:NVS) proposes FY19 dividend payment of CHF 2.95/share, up 4% from CHF 2.85/share in FY18. If approved at 2020 annual general meeting, the dividend will be paid as from March 05, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Novartis proposes dividend raise to CHF 2.95 - February 7, 2020
- Consortium in CHF 23m series-C for Lunaphore - February 7, 2020
- UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 350” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) - February 7, 2020