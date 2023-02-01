Novartis (NYSE:NVS) board proposes a dividend payment of CHF 3.20/share for 2022, up 3.2% from CHF 3.10/share in the prior year. Shareholders will vote on this proposal at the Ann …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Novartis proposes dividend raise to CHF 3.20 - February 1, 2023
- Novartis Continues To Grow With Further Core Margin Expansion And Achieves Important Innovation Milestones - February 1, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears take a breather on the way to 0.9085 - February 1, 2023