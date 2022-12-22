Swiss cleantech firm Oxyle has raised CHF 2.8m ($3m) in a pre-seed funding round to bring its innovative wastewater treatment technology to market. The funds were led by Wingman Ventures and also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Novel wastewater treatment technology that completely eliminates the most persistent and toxic micropollutants from water - December 22, 2022
- Bühler repays first bond tranche of CHF 180 million - December 22, 2022
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Sell its Switzerland Business to Goldbach Group, an Affiliate of TX Group, for CHF 86 Million - December 22, 2022