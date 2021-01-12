NZD/CHF pulls back to support of the 10-day moving average. The upside bias is apparent on the daily chart, with work to do still on the 4-hour time frame. NZD/CHF is offering a bullish bias on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls getting back into gear above 10-dma
NZD/CHF pulls back to support of the 10-day moving average. The upside bias is apparent on the daily chart, with work to do still on the 4-hour time frame. NZD/CHF is offering a bullish bias on the …