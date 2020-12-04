NZD/CHF is correcting a monthly bullish impulse with CHF strongest G10-FX on the board this week. The swiss franc has been the best performing currency of late and has taken the kiwi for a ride.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Daily swing-trade opportunity on the cards - December 3, 2020
- Violence in Ethiopia: The FDFA allocates CHF 2 million for humanitarian aid and calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law - December 3, 2020
- Nestlé To Invest CHF 3.2 billion To Cut Carbon Emissions - December 3, 2020