On Holding AG(NYSE:ONON) slumped in early trading on Tuesday after warning that a strong Swiss franc is cutting into earnings results more than anticipated. Revenue jumped 52.3% during Q2 and was up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- On Holding falls 9% after strong Swiss franc cuts into Q2 results - August 16, 2023
- Roger Federer-backed shoe brand On has surging U.S. sales—but the strength of its home currency against a weak dollar is causing problems - August 16, 2023
- On Holding Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.04, revenue of CHF 444.3M; raises FY23 guidance - August 16, 2023