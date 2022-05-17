On Holding Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.05, revenue of CHF 235.68M; updates FY22 guidance

Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.05.Revenue of CHF 235.68M (+67.9% Y/Y).Adjusted EBITDA of CHF 15.7M despite the continued challenging …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)