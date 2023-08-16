On Holdings is experiencing a slowdown in growth but still outperforms the consensus estimates. The company reported CHF 444.3 million in revenue, an increase of 52.3% compared to last year, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point - August 16, 2023
- On Holding falls 9% after strong Swiss franc cuts into Q2 results - August 16, 2023
- Roger Federer-backed shoe brand On has surging U.S. sales—but the strength of its home currency against a weak dollar is causing problems - August 16, 2023