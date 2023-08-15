Shares of On Holding (ONON) fell after the shoe company reported mixed second quarter results. The company reported revenue that beat analyst estimates and raised its outlook, but earnings fell short.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- On Holding stock slumps on earnings despite raising outlook - August 15, 2023
- On Holding Sees 6th Consecutive Record Top-Line Quarter, Raises Sales Guidance - August 15, 2023
- Straumann Holding AG reports 1H results - August 15, 2023