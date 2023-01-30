Press Release Orascom Development Holding (ODH); announces operational update for FY 2022 Altdorf, 30 January 2023 Orascom Development Holding (ODH) announces its preliminary real estate and hotels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Orascom Development Holding AG: announces operational update for FY 2022 - January 30, 2023
- Record sales and EBIT; order intake below previous year - January 30, 2023
- IHA president Jagan Mohan attends CHF conference in Sweden - January 29, 2023