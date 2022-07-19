Altdorf, 19 July 2022 Orascom Development Holding (ODH) announces its preliminary real estate and hotels KPIs for 1H 2022. Full results will be announced on August 17, 2022. Real Estate 1H 2022 KPIs: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Orascom Development Holding (ODH); announces operational update for the first half of 2022 - July 19, 2022
- Sequana Medical completes enrollment in Phase 2a SAHARA I DSR study, reports disease-modifying profile for Short Term DSR and provides business update - July 19, 2022
- Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 86 - July 18, 2022