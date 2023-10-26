Phoenix Mecano Management AG / Key word (s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement Phoenix Mecano maintains strong performance 26-Oct-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Phoenix Mecano maintains strong performance - October 26, 2023
- EUR/CHF drifting into 0.9480 ahead of ECB rate call - October 25, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eyes 50-DMA as buyers seek control - October 25, 2023