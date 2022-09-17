Pilots at the airline SWISS could strike from 17 October 2022 if their demands are not met, reported RTS. © Serdar Tibet | Dreamstime.com Pilots at the airline are remunerated under a collective …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pilots at SWISS threaten to strike despite offer of extra 60 million francs - September 16, 2022
- CHF: Room for Swiss franc strength to extend further in near-term – MUFG - September 16, 2022
- USD/CHF flirts with weekly high, bulls await sustained strength beyond 50 DMA - September 16, 2022