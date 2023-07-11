Tuesday 4 July 2023 1 PLN = 0.22008 CHF PLN CHF rate for 04/07/2023 Monday 3 July 2023 1 PLN = 0.22062 CHF PLN CHF rate for 03/07/2023 Sunday 2 July 2023 1 PLN = 0.22008 CHF PLN CHF rate for 02/07 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Polish Zloty (PLN) to Swiss Franc (CHF) exchange rate history - July 11, 2023
- Sensirion Holding AG: Adjusted outlook for 2023 due to challenging market environment; strong medium-term prospects thanks to full R&D pipeline - July 11, 2023
- USD/CHF drops to over two-month low, below mid-0.8800s as USD selling remains unabated - July 10, 2023