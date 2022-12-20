The Pound fell against most comparable currencies this year with one of its heaviest losses sustained against the Swiss Franc but it could be likely to remain under pressure in the weeks and months …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Sold for Swiss Francs at Goldman Sachs as 1.10 Eyed for GBP/CHF - December 20, 2022
- Nestlé Waters To Invest CHF 100m By 2030 In Low-Emissions Logistics - December 20, 2022
- In 2021, enterprises invested almost 17 billion in research in Switzerland - December 19, 2022