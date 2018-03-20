The Pound to Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) exchange rate extended its climb on Tuesday, supported by Monday’s news that Downing Street and Brussels have agreed on the fundamental elements of a 2-year Brexit transition period for the UK. Following a series of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Climbs as Brussels and Downing Street Agree on Brexit Transition Proposal - March 20, 2018
- BRIEF-CHF Solutions Q4 Revenue Rose 11.4 Percent - March 20, 2018
- CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces 11.4 Percent Revenue Growth for its Fourth Quarter and Provides Company Update - March 20, 2018