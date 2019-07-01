The Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) exchange rate edged higher by 0.4% today and is currently trading around 1.6592Fr on the interbank market. The Swiss Franc (CHF) fell against the Pound (GBP) following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Rises as Swiss-EU Tensions Rise - July 1, 2019
- USD/CHF clings to gains near 1-week tops, just below mid-0.9800s ahead of US ISM PMI - July 1, 2019
- USD/CHF Forecast: July 2019 - July 1, 2019