The Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) exchange rate fell today as risk-off market mood has driven demand for the safe-haven Swiss currency. The pairing is currently trading around 1.29fr. Today also saw the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Sinks as Risk-Off Market Mood Drive Demand for Safe-Haven Currencies
The Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) exchange rate fell today as risk-off market mood has driven demand for the safe-haven Swiss currency. The pairing is currently trading around 1.29fr. Today also saw the …