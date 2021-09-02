The net proceeds from the Share Placement will be used to partly refinance the USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million) acquisition of Paramit Corporation, a leading OEM developer and manufacturer of medical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Press Release: Tecan launches an accelerated bookbuilding for the placement of new shares to partly refinance the acquisition of Paramit Corporation - September 2, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF hits 6-week high, 200-DMA at 1.0892 in sight - September 2, 2021
- USD/CHF struggles for direction, stuck in a range around mid-0.9100s - September 2, 2021