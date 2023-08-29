A study published last Friday in The New England Journal of Medicine found that Wegovy offers significant benefits for patients with congestive heart failure. The newest miracle blockbuster drug is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Pricing a Lifesaving Drug - August 29, 2023
- Rebel GAM shareholders cough up £18m survival package after Liontrust deal implodes - August 29, 2023
- An investment in more research to benefit children and adolescents - August 29, 2023