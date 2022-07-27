Our record results, from net sales to Recurring EBIT and earnings per share, are setting solid foundations to deliver our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. Our roofing and insulation businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Profitable growth continues with record results - July 27, 2022
- Holcim: Profitable Growth Continues With Record Results - July 27, 2022
- USD/CHF justifies safe-haven allure as sellers approach 0.9600 ahead of Fed meeting - July 26, 2022