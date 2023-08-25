TE Connectivity Ltd. and Schaffner Holding AG announced on August 17, 2023, that TE will launch an all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Schaffner for CHF 505 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Public Tender Offer for Schaffner Shares: Update - August 25, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Gains traction near 0.8860, focus on Fed’s Powell - August 25, 2023
- Elk Grove Woman born with backwards heart receives new heart, now has new dreams as an athlete - August 24, 2023