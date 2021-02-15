Researchers Call for Earlier Monitoring of Cardiac Function Among High-risk Patients

An analysis of 30-year data on participants from the Augusta Heart study shows that Black individuals begin to exhibit potential signs of congestive heart failure earlier than their White counterparts …
