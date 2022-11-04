A retired athlete who was once in tip top shape is spreading the importance of regular doctor visits, eating right and exercising after suffering two heart attacks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Retired MLB player shares message of good heart health after suffering congestive heart failure - November 4, 2022
- Switzerland to allocate CHF 100 mln for urgent restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure - November 3, 2022
- USD/CHF testing long-term highs at 1.0145 buoyed by Fed tightening expectations - November 3, 2022
Discussion about this post