Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 330 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)