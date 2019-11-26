JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 330 by JPMorgan Chase & Co. - November 26, 2019
- USD/CHF Intraday: watch 0.9940 - November 26, 2019
- Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 90 Price Target - November 26, 2019