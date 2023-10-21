Roche’s RHHBY performance in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 was impacted by a sharp decline in COVID-19 test sale and exchange rate fluctuations, even though the diagnostics base …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Roche (RHHBY) Nine Months’ Sales Fall on Lower COVID-19 Test Sale - October 20, 2023
- KGW investigation reveals how doctors are allowed to keep practicing despite being accused of serious violations - October 20, 2023
- USD/CHF finds support at the 100-day SMA, correction in the horizon - October 20, 2023