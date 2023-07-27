Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) said sales for 1H 2023 dropped to CHF 30.62 billion from CHF 33.9 billion in the sam …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Roche’s 1H Earnings Decline On Lower COVID-19 Sales, CFO Says Late-Stage Pipeline Has Gaps That Needs To Be Filled - July 27, 2023
- As COVID Testing Demand Wanes, Roche Diagnostics Base Business Grows in First Half of 2023 - July 27, 2023
- USD/CHF surges above 0.8660 as US economy turns out surprisingly resilient - July 27, 2023