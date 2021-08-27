Salt revenues up 3.5% in Q2, adds 15,200 postpaid subscribers

Swiss operator Salt recorded operating revenues of CHF 228.8 million in the second quarter of this year, up 4.9 percent year-on-year thanks to customer growth. The company added 15,200 subscribers in …
