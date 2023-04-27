Revenue from contracts with customers of CHF 7.5 million (2021: CHF -1.6 million) Operating result of CHF -52.0 million (2021: CHF -56.9 million) and net result of CHF -70.1 million (2021: CHF -55.5 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Santhera Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2022 Annual Results Ahead of Full Report Publication by End of May and Provides Corporate Update - April 27, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 27-month low within bullish triangle - April 26, 2023
- USD/CHF steady around 0.8900 amidst risk aversion, eyes 0.9000 on the double bottom formation - April 26, 2023