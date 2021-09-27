Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued the remaining 2,697,575 shares under its private placement and 5,440,000 treasury shares. Santhera’s share capital currently amounts …
