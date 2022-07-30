Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SHLAF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 170 - July 30, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drops to fresh four-week lows and sellers eye the 200-DMA - July 29, 2022
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to CHF 66 - July 29, 2022