Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.00 and traded as low as $161 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $183.00 - September 20, 2022
- European markets were choppy, struggling to build on the previous session’s broadly higher trade - September 20, 2022
- USD/CHF bulls eye 0.9700 on downbeat Swiss trade numbers, focus on SNB, Fed - September 20, 2022