S c h l i e r e n, 17 August 2023 In the first half of 2023, the Schlatter Group posted order intake of CHF 62.4 million, which was lower than in the comparable period of the previous year (first half …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Schlatter increases net sales and earnings in the first half of 2023 - August 17, 2023
- On steps up outlook as sales soar - August 17, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trades flat with mild gains above the 0.8800 area - August 17, 2023